SAMMY O'NEIL, 93 of Stollings, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020, following a long illness. Born June 25, 1927, in Slagle, W.Va., he was the son of the late Harry O’Neil and Bradie Bailey O’Neil. Sammy was also preceded in death by one grandson, Michael David Elkins, whom he loved like his own son; brothers, Danny O’Neil, Harry “Junior” O’Neil and Carlos O’Neil; sisters, Betty Phillips, Eloise Brunty and Nancy Roark; brother-in-law, Ronald Copley. Sammy served in the U.S. Army during WWII in Germany. Sammy was a retired coal miner with Elkay Mining Company. After retiring, he was the owner of O’Neil’s Muffler Shop at McConnell. A lot of his friends often met at his shop where they talked and drank coffee for many years after. Sammy loved to hunt, especially using his camper in his younger days. Sammy never went anywhere without a gun in his pocket or on his side. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 74 years, Lorraine Williams O’Neil; daughter, Judy (David) Elkins; granddaughter, Sammi Lynn (Josh) Dodrill; great-grandchildren, Clay Dodrill, Cameron O’Neil Dodrill, Hayden Elkins; one sister-in-law, Betty Jo Hale, whom he raised like his own daughter; sisters, Doris (George) Browning, Linda Copley; one brother, Donald (Donna) O’Neil. Funeral services were noon Friday, August 21, 2020, at Honaker Funeral Home in Logan with Rev. Terry Elkins officiating. Burial in Highland Memory Gardens at Godby, WV. Family and friends were pallbearers. Visitation with the family was one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Honaker Funeral Home of Logan in charge of arrangements.