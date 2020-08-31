MR. SAMUEL ANTHONY COYLE JR., age 79, of Brandenburg, Ky., passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at his residence. Sam loved the outdoors, but especially enjoyed fishing, hunting and camping. Sam was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel A., Sr. and Gertrude Coghill Coyle; and two brothers, Billy and John Coyle. He is survived by his wife, Margaret Coyle; his three sons, David Coyle and his wife Barbara, Taylorsville, Ky., Greg Coyle and Doug Coyle and his wife Connie, both of Brandenburg, Ky.; his daughter, Kim Polgar and her husband Mike, Brandenburg, Ky.; 8 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Denny Coyle of Illinois, Russell Coyle of Georgia; two sisters, Ruth Ann Overmeyer and her husband Ray and Myrna Seiler and her husband Butch; several nieces and nephews; and his loving poodle, Lucy. Graveside services at 1 p.m. Monday, August 31, 2020, at Highland Memory Gardens in Chapmanville, West Virginia. Pallbearers will be Chris Coyle, Brandon Coyle, Mikey Coyle, Mike Polgar, Rick Large, Roger Large, Brayden Decker and Little Man. Visitation at Hager Funeral Home on Saturday, August 29, 2020, from 3 until 5 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the American Cancer Society online at https://donate3.cancer.org. Online condolences may be left at www.hagerfuneralhome.com.
