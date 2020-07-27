Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $8.99 for your first 3 months.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.

SANDRA GAIL BELCHER, 56, of Man, W.Va., widow of Terry Belcher, died July 254 at home. Funeral service 7 p.m. July 28 during visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. at Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery at a later time. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.