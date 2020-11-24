SANDRA MAE BROWN WING, age 63, of Panama City, Florida, departed this life on November 11, 2020, to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was born in Logan, W.Va., the daughter of the late Bill E. Brown and late Nancy Riffe Brown VanBibber of Panama City, Florida. Her immediate survivors include her son Andrew, daughter-in-law Holly and granddaughter Lucy Wing, whom she adored. Sandra enjoyed large family gatherings with her Aunt Frances Riffe Allen, who was like an older sister and confidant, and her late husband Bill Allen, and cousins Brad and Matt Allen, Uncles Ed, Charles and John Riffe, Aunt Barbara Lazar Brown, cousins Sharon Cary Knight, Robert and Mark Justice and his wife Jackie; Michael Brown and Debra Brown Taylor, Scott and Diane Riffe, Mason, Sydney and Buchanan Riffe. Grandparents preceding her in death are Leonard and Gladys Bartram Brown and Charles O. and Hazel Price Riffe. Sandra worked for over 40 years as a dental hygienist, and received her bachelor’s degree in dental hygiene from St. Petersburg College. She frequently volunteered in her community with the Spring Festival, Holly Fair, the Panama City Woman’s Club, and school supply drives for children. She attended Palo Alto Church of Christ, where she made many dear and lifelong friends. In lieu of flowers, her family has asked that donations be made in her name to the Humane Society of Bay County. A private memorial service for family will be held at a later date. Kent-Forest Lawn Funeral Home, Panama City, Fla., is in charge of arrangements. www.kentforestlawn.com.