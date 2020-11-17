MRS. SANDRA “SANDIE” SAUNDERS of Huntington passed away peacefully Thursday, November 12, 2020. She was born November 1, 1947, in Welch, W.Va. Sandra is the beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and cousin of the Sigmon-Saunders family. She was preceded in death by her father, Arthur S. Sigmon, and mother, Josephine Sigmon of Logan, W.Va.; her paternal grandparents, Mawyer and Lilly Sigmon of Narrows, Va., and maternal grandparents Philomeno and Carmella Notchie of Northfork, W.Va.; her maternal aunts and uncles, Joseph, John, Rocco, Patsy, Mary, Makina, Polly, Freddie and Larry; her paternal aunt and uncles, Barbara Jean Atwell, Bobby and Lynwood Sigmon; cousin, Sherrie Atwell; nephew, Seth Sigmon, and additional family Tom Deere, Brian Long, and Mark Smoot. Sandie was a graduate of Logan High School, Class of 1965. She was a daughter of Marshall University and completed a Bachelor's and Master's in Education. She spent her life devoted to her faith and family. Sandie served as Special Education Specialist with a passion for advocating for children with developmental disabilities and assisted in developing visual, hearing, and gifted programs for children in Cabell County. She was a member of Fifth Avenue Baptist Church and cherished all her friends from the Circle 11 group and the youth group. Sandie is survived by her husband, William “Bill” Saunders; children, Bill, Amy (Kurt Geveke), Susie (Craig Seaman), and Elizabeth (Michael Morgan). She leaves behind seven grandchildren who were the light of her life and brought her so much joy, Noah, Carter, Will, Lilah, Josephine, Lucas, and Olivia. She is survived by siblings, Sue Austin of Wesley Chapel, Florida, and Bill (Debbie) Sigmon from Olive Hill, Kentucky; nephews and nieces, Jeff (Jen) Austin, Jay Austin, Ashleigh (Daniel) Shuford, Shade and Shayne Sigmon; great-aunt, Edith Notchie; sister-in-law, Sue (Ronnie) McKnight; and nephews and nieces, Steve (Janie) McKnight, Rhonda Smoot, Christy Long, Michelle Deere, and Tom Deere. She also has a host of many beloved cousins, extended family, and friends. Mom’s love, laughter, generosity, and unwavering kindness will be greatly missed by her family and all who knew her. Funeral services will be held privately for immediate family due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date for her family and friends. Interment will be at Spring Hill Cemetery in Huntington, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Facing Hunger Food Bank, 1327 7th Avenue, Huntington, WV 25701 or to the Children’s Home of Pittsburgh (Child’s Way Medical Daycare), 5324 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15224 in honor of her granddaughter Lilah Seaman. Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary is in charge of her arrangements. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.
