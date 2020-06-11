SCARLETT JADE COLLINS, infant daughter or Richard Lee II and Megan Nichole Adkins Collins of Lorado, W.Va., died June 6. Visitation from 6 to 9 pm. June 13, Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
