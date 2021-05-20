SCOTT MAYNARD, of Chapmanville, W.Va., husband of Lynda Hamilton Maynard, died May 19. He retired from the FBI and from ministry. At his request, cremation will take place and no service at this time. There will be a celebration of life dinner and gospel sing at a later date. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
