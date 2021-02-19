Thank you for Reading.

SCOTTIE PAUL McGRAW, 73, of Pecks Mill, W.Va., husband of Carol McGraw, died Feb. 18 in Logan Regional Medical Center. He was a retired coal miner. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Feb. 22, Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.; burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before service. 