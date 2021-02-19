SCOTTIE PAUL McGRAW, 73, of Pecks Mill, W.Va., husband of Carol McGraw, died Feb. 18 in Logan Regional Medical Center. He was a retired coal miner. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Feb. 22, Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.; burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before service.
Online Poll
W.Va. Gov. Jim Justice has suggested legislators begin the repeal of the state income tax, saying it will spur economic development. Opponents say taxes would have to be hiked in other areas to make up the difference, hurting other businesses. Do you think phasing out the state income tax is a good idea?
You voted: