SHARON ALICE JACKSON, 70, of Scott Depot, W.Va., passed away peacefully from the arms of her loving family into the loving arms of her Lord on Saturday, March 20, 2021. Born September 30, 1950, in Morgantown, W.Va., she was a daughter of the late Robert Pierson and Ida Elfrida Anderson Dice. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Stephen Robert Dice, and her high school sweetheart and husband of 42 years, Carson Henry "Pete" Jackson. Sharon was a 1968 graduate of Man High School and attained her Bachelor of Education degree from Marshall University. She was a dedicated elementary school teacher, mostly 3rd and 5th grades, in Logan County and also at St. Joseph's Central Elementary School, Huntington. She delighted in the fact that many of her children's friends and former students continually thought of her as a mother to them. She enjoyed time with her family and friends, always caring for others. She liked beach trips, shopping and was amazing with various crafts. She was a member of Bruce McDonald United Memorial Methodist Church, Man, W.Va., and Good Shepherd Baptist Church, Scott Depot, W.Va. Surviving are her children, Stephanie Jackson Plumley (Donny) of Barboursville, Christopher Carson Jackson (Jessica) of Scott Depot, W.Va., Alice "Andi" Jackson Jordan (Matt) of Hurricane, W.Va.; grandchildren, Jackson and Bradley Zenteno, Drew, Carson and Trevor Jordan, Landon and Trent Jackson; as well as her furry companion, Haley. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at Good Shepherd Baptist Church with Pastor Travis Rucker officiating. Entombment will be in Highland Memory Gardens, 42 Cemetery Road, Chapmanville, W.Va. Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Monday at Chapman Funeral home, Hurricane, W.Va. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed at all services. You may also visit her tribute page at www.chapmanfuneralhomes.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Good Shepherd Baptist Church, 162 Tiger Way, Scott Depot, WV 25560. Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, W.Va., is honored to serve the Jackson family.
