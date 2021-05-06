SHARON KAY ROBINSON, 69, of Chapmanville, W.Va., died May 4 in Logan Regional Medical Center. She was a cross-country truck driver. Funeral service at 2 p.m. May 11, Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. May 10 at the funeral home.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.