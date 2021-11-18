SHAWN CASTLE DOLAN Nov 18, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SHAWN CASTLE DOLAN, 46, of Huntington died Oct. 23 in Huntington. Service arrangements are incomplete at Affordable Cremations of West Virginia. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Huntington Shawn Castle Dolan Cremation Service Arrangement West Virginia Recommended for you Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Tweets by theloganbanner Stocks Market Data by TradingView