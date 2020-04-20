SHAWN STEENBURGH, 63, of Turtle Creek, W.Va., husband of Sylvia Felty, died April 19 at home. At his request, there will be no services. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Latest News
- Crews repair Main Street water line break
- SWVCTC board to meet Wednesday
- Police searching for suspect in Man High School baseball facility theft
- Logan’s Early makes it official, signs with Herd men’s hoops
- Mingo County man 1 of 2 new COVID-19-related deaths in West Virginia
- Chapmanville's Mullins commits to WVU Tech
- 'Gentile Giant' Nelson remembered as hard-working player, reason for Cats' success in 2012
- Blankenship's media defamation case moves forward with fewer defendants
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Man accused of spitting on items in Logan Walmart
- Logan County 25-year-old dies from COVID-19 complications
- Dwight Williamson: A guardian angel from 1972
- Birthday parade helps children celebrate during social distancing
- Police searching for suspect in Man High School baseball facility theft
- Blankenship's media defamation case moves forward with fewer defendants
- Chapmanville's Mullins commits to WVU Tech
- Eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Logan County
- Man football to have challenging 2020 schedule
- 'Gentile Giant' Nelson remembered as hard-working player, reason for Cats' success in 2012
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.