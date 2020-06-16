SHIRLEY FAYE JUSTICE, age 84 died June 8, 2020, at her home in Davenport, Florida. She was surrounded by her children and grandchildren as she crossed over to meet her Lord and Savior. She was born June 8, 1936, in Verner, West Virginia, to Odbert and Olive Adkins. Shirley devoted her life to loving and caring for her children, grandchildren and husband. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Stonewall Justice. She loved to dance, and her family is comforted knowing that she and Stonewall are dancing together in heaven now. Shirley opened her home and heart to many and will be remembered as generous and loving to those she embraced as her own. Her legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of those her life touched. She is survived by 5 children, sons Gregory and Kevin Justice; daughters Sherri Nicely, Dana Kitchen and Teena Mellinger; 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; sisters Mary Timberlake of Ohio and Emily Sugg of Michigan. A graveside memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, at Highland Memory Gardens, Chapmanville, W.Va., where she will be laid to rest next to her loving husband, Stonewall.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $2.99 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Latest News
- Massive fire rips through old Orville Holiness Church at Rum Creek
- BOE to hold public hearing on 10-year facility plan
- Buffalo Foodland at Accoville to close June 30
- W.Va. 44 at Omar to be closed Tuesday
- Large amount of heroin/fentanyl mix found in Omar drug bust
- ALC's pipeline to Logan County continues with signing of quartet
- SSAC pins wrestling state tournament in Huntington through 2024
- COVID-19 created election challenges
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Woman sexually assaulted, held against will
- Logan will hold Freedom Festival July 1-4
- Large amount of heroin/fentanyl mix found in Omar drug bust
- Logan County primary winners move on to general election
- Locals march in Black Lives Matter movement
- AG announces lawsuit against Rite Aid, Walgreens
- NICK BONELLI
- W.Va. 44 at Omar to be closed Tuesday
- Dwight Williamson: Charlie Cowan -- another NFL legend from Logan County
- Buffalo Foodland at Accoville to close June 30
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.