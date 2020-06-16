Essential reporting in volatile times.

SHIRLEY FAYE JUSTICE, age 84 died June 8, 2020, at her home in Davenport, Florida. She was surrounded by her children and grandchildren as she crossed over to meet her Lord and Savior. She was born June 8, 1936, in Verner, West Virginia, to Odbert and Olive Adkins. Shirley devoted her life to loving and caring for her children, grandchildren and husband. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Stonewall Justice. She loved to dance, and her family is comforted knowing that she and Stonewall are dancing together in heaven now. Shirley opened her home and heart to many and will be remembered as generous and loving to those she embraced as her own. Her legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of those her life touched. She is survived by 5 children, sons Gregory and Kevin Justice; daughters Sherri Nicely, Dana Kitchen and Teena Mellinger; 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; sisters Mary Timberlake of Ohio and Emily Sugg of Michigan. A graveside memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, at Highland Memory Gardens, Chapmanville, W.Va., where she will be laid to rest next to her loving husband, Stonewall.