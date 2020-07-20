SHIRLEY H. JOHNSON, 90, of Chapmanville, W.Va., widow of Mattie Johnson and John Virgil Harless, died July 18 in Boone Memorial Hospital, Madison, W.Va. She was a homemaker. Private visitation, service and burial in Adkins-Fry Cemetery, Little Harts, W.Va. There will be a time from 11 a.m. to noon July 22 for friends to visit Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., to pay their respects. Social distancing is encouraged.
