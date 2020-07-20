Essential reporting in volatile times.

SHIRLEY H. JOHNSON, 90, of Chapmanville, W.Va., widow of Mattie Johnson and John Virgil Harless, died July 18 in Boone Memorial Hospital, Madison, W.Va. She was a homemaker. Private visitation, service and burial in Adkins-Fry Cemetery, Little Harts, W.Va. There will be a time from 11 a.m. to noon July 22 for friends to visit Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., to pay their respects. Social distancing is encouraged. 