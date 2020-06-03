SHIRLEY RAE NECESSARY of Lorado, W.Va., departed this life for her eternal heavenly home on Monday, May 18, 2020, from Trinity Healthcare in Logan, due to the ravages of Parkinson’s disease. She was born June 16, 1950, at Christiansburg, Va., to the late Pierce and Gladie Adkins Necessary. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Sandy Necessary in 2015; her grandparents, Robert and Emma Lusk Adkins and John and Ada Compton Necessary, as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. After graduating from Man High School in 1968, Shirley worked for the FBI and the IRS in Washington, D.C., for many years before returning to WV. She cared for her father and other family members through illnesses and was a nanny for her nephew and two nieces, whom she considered the light of her life and the children she never had. Shirley meant so much to her family that several cousins and a great-niece have “Rae” in their names in honor of her. She had been a Christian for more than 40 years. Shirley enjoyed reading her Bible, gardening, quilting, needlepoint, and crafting. She is survived by two brothers, Calvin Necessary and his wife Charlene of Robinette and Clark Necessary of Lorado; her nephew, Michael Necessary and his wife Holly and son Pierce of Lewisburg; her niece, Whitney Necessary Tignor and her husband Shawn and children Aiden and Erin of Charleston; her niece, Jill Necessary Zangari and her husband Josh and children Joe and Izzy of Morgantown. Also surviving are sister-in-law, Gwen Necessary of Davin; uncles and aunts, Thomas and Beulah Lankas of Lorado, Jim Adkins of Charleston, and Linda Adkins of Saint Albans, as well as numerous cousins and dear friends. The family would like to thank the staff at Trinity Health Care for the loving care they provided to Shirley during her time there. We also want to thank her cousins, Tom and Ethel Lankas and friends, Pam McClish and Deb Wierman for their dedication to Shirley during her extended illness. Due to restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, services for family members only were conducted at 12 p.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Krantz McNeely Funeral Home at Man with Brother Kenny Bevins officiating. Shirley was lovingly laid to rest alongside her parents and sister at Forest Lawn Cemetery at Pecks Mill, WV. Family visitation was held one prior to services. Pallbearers were family members. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home at Man.
