STELLA MAE WEST, 94, of Lexington, Ky., died July 22. She was a retired insurance agent. Funeral service 1 p.m. July 27 at Freeman Funeral Home; interment at Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation two hours prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Rob Morris Home or Bluegrass Care Navigators.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $8.99 for your first 3 months.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Latest News
- Warner touts auto absentee applications to US Senate committee, but says voters need educated on voting process amid pandemic
- WVU football opponent preview: Dave Aranda takes over as Baylor coach
- WVU basketball signs 6-10 Ndiaye of Senegal
- Marshall QB Isaiah Green enters NCAA transfer portal
- Poca's Payne eager to impact Marshall football
- Herd RB Brenden Knox named to Doak Walker Watch List
- WV medical cannabis program still eyeing Spring 2021 launch
- Chapmanville budget in good standing despite COVID, accountant says
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- CECIL EDWARD "EDDIE" TABOR
- Virus cases continue to climb in Logan County
- Poca's Cuffee was part of record-breaking night in Chapmanville in 2010
- SWVCTC works on fall return plan
- Logan woman pleads guilty to embezzling $220,000 from credit union
- Chapmanville could hire one more police officer; body cameras possible
- DELMER DEE GREEN
- City of Logan to update water meters
- Men arrested on drug charges following traffic stop
- Youthful Wildcat hoopsters should be solid again next season
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.