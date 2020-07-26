Essential reporting in volatile times.

STELLA MAE WEST, 94, of Lexington, Ky., died July 22. She was a retired insurance agent. Funeral service 1 p.m. July 27 at Freeman Funeral Home; interment at Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation two hours prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Rob Morris Home or Bluegrass Care Navigators. 