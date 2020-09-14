Essential reporting in volatile times.

SUSAN HURSTCALDERONE (née Hurst) transitioned from this earth on Saturday, September 5, 2020. Though she lived much of her life in the Washington, D.C., area, she retained a love for the rolling green hills and country roads of her native Logan. Susan was born at Cudden Clinic in Logan on May 7, 1947. She was predeceased by her beloved mother, Frances Hurst, and father, Frank Hurst, formerly of 213 Justice Avenue. Susan graduated from Logan High School in 1965, going on to earn a bachelor of science and master's degree in Microbiology at West Virginia University, and then later, a second master's in Science Education from Johns Hopkins University. While at WVU, she met Richard Calderone, her loving husband of 50 years. Together, they raised six children: Shannon (Wendy), Aimee (Alex), Michael (Ana), Matthew (Bizzy), Lindsay (Nandi), and Leslie. Susan was treasured by her grandchildren: William, Cassie, Mary, Harley, and Rudy. She will also be deeply missed by her five siblings, Beverly Allman (Brady), Candy Hurst, Frankie Hurst, Scott Hurst (Pam) and Bryan Hurst (Lori), all formerly of Logan. We remember Susan as a loving wife, sister, mother and grandmother, but also as a passionate science educator, researcher and lifelong student of the natural world. She delighted in gardening and cooking, drew strength from shared laughter, and as a Parrot Head had impeccable taste in music. The sun is a bit dimmer, the oceans a little quieter, and the stars less lucent in her absence. Due to social distancing concerns, the service to celebrate Susan's life will be accessible virtually on September 17, 2020, hosted by the Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament in Washington, D.C. Those wishing to do so may donate to the Audubon Naturalist Society (https://anshome.org/) in Susan's honor. Online condolences may be expressed at www.pumphreyfuneralhome.com.