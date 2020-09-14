SUSAN HURSTCALDERONE (née Hurst) transitioned from this earth on Saturday, September 5, 2020. Though she lived much of her life in the Washington, D.C., area, she retained a love for the rolling green hills and country roads of her native Logan. Susan was born at Cudden Clinic in Logan on May 7, 1947. She was predeceased by her beloved mother, Frances Hurst, and father, Frank Hurst, formerly of 213 Justice Avenue. Susan graduated from Logan High School in 1965, going on to earn a bachelor of science and master's degree in Microbiology at West Virginia University, and then later, a second master's in Science Education from Johns Hopkins University. While at WVU, she met Richard Calderone, her loving husband of 50 years. Together, they raised six children: Shannon (Wendy), Aimee (Alex), Michael (Ana), Matthew (Bizzy), Lindsay (Nandi), and Leslie. Susan was treasured by her grandchildren: William, Cassie, Mary, Harley, and Rudy. She will also be deeply missed by her five siblings, Beverly Allman (Brady), Candy Hurst, Frankie Hurst, Scott Hurst (Pam) and Bryan Hurst (Lori), all formerly of Logan. We remember Susan as a loving wife, sister, mother and grandmother, but also as a passionate science educator, researcher and lifelong student of the natural world. She delighted in gardening and cooking, drew strength from shared laughter, and as a Parrot Head had impeccable taste in music. The sun is a bit dimmer, the oceans a little quieter, and the stars less lucent in her absence. Due to social distancing concerns, the service to celebrate Susan's life will be accessible virtually on September 17, 2020, hosted by the Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament in Washington, D.C. Those wishing to do so may donate to the Audubon Naturalist Society (https://anshome.org/) in Susan's honor. Online condolences may be expressed at www.pumphreyfuneralhome.com.
Latest News
- Herd offense spread the wealth in season-opening win
- This week in West Virginia history
- Chapmanville council votes to join PERS retirement plan
- Councilman presented with service award
- LHS Prayer Club sponsoring food giveaway on Saturday
- Logan courthouse to reopen to public
- Man charged with possession of a controlled substance
- Logan County's active virus count drops below 100
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Meth, $3,200 and 26 guns found inside Logan apartment
- Deputies make two drug-related busts, one in Clothier, one in Logan
- Logan County teaching and coaching icon Lacy Smith turns 100
- Buffalo Creek author publishes sequel to his first book
- JOHN MELVIN GIBSON
- LEROY TOLER
- Logan County Commission candidate: Diana Barnette (R)
- $375K grant to help Logan County Schools provide internet to low-income families
- OLGA JEAN ELLIS
- Man arrested on drug charges after being pulled over on ATV
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.