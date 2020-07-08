TAMMY MARIE OSBORNE, 58, of Curtis, W.Va., companion of Ronald Gibson of Curtis, died July 3 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. She was a homemaker. A friends and family gathering was set for 4 to 6 p.m. July 7, Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
