TEDDY JOE HOOSIER, 58, of Crown, W.Va., father of Casey Joe Hoosier of Madison Creek, W.Va., Teddy Joe Hoosier II of Kistler, W.Va., and Vickie Martin of St. Albans, W.Va., died Aug. 1 in CAMC Memorial Division, Charleston, W.Va. Funeral service 1 p.m. Aug. 6 at Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.; entombment at Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation two hours before service. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
