TERRY BRENT STEPHENS, June 17, 1950-August 14, 2020. A fine and true son of Logan, West Virginia, will return home to be laid to rest beside his parents, Eddie Paul Stephens and Esta Lee Stephens. Those remaining who will miss him sorely but will enjoy retelling his "Logan Stories," include a son and daughter born to him and Debra Kelley (nee Marcum), also from Logan, Lindsey Erin Stephens (Jonathan Vanasco) of Brooklyn, New York, and Brent Edward Stephens (Emily Harris Stephens) of Charleston, S.C. Brent and Emily are the parents of his two grandchildren, Esta Mattern Stephens and Alexander Harris Stephens. Terry's brother, Rodney Lee Stephens and wife Sue Ware Stephens, are both Logan natives. His niece, Sarah Stephens Burgess (Steve Burgess), children Patrick, Evan and Ellie, reside in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. Nieces Anna Stephens, daughter Emma; and Lee Stephens Thompson (Jesse Thompson), children Sam, Charlie, Julian and Ira, reside in Tampa, Florida. His nephew, Patrick Ware Stephens, resides in Charleston, W.Va. His longtime friend and companion, Cynthia Taylor, remains in Fort Myers, Florida, where Terry lived at the time of his death. Terry embodied the wild and wonderful spirit of West Virginia in his many pursuits. He was an Eagle Scout, a vintage car racer, a sailor, a skier, and a constant traveler. He could step into a room and immediately make new friends. Final interment with a celebration of his life with family and friends is being delayed at this time because of COVID-19; an announcement of time and place will come in the near future. Baldwin Brothers Funeral and Cremation Service of Fort Myers, Florida, is assisting his family with arrangements.
