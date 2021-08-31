TERRY LEE MARCUM, 54, of Granger, Ind., went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 24, 2021.
Born on July 13, 1967, to the late Jesse Lee and Margie Marcum of Logan, W.Va., Terry was truly loved and adored by all who knew him. A graduate of West Virginia Tech, Terry had a long and successful career as an Electrical Design Engineer, and later a Quality Control Engineer at AM General in Mishawaka.
Terry leaves behind his beloved wife, Dayna Marcum; his cherished children, Olivia L. Marcum, Leslie M. Marcum and Jonathan W. Marcum, along with stepchildren Georgia M. Vellos and Nickolas C. Vellos. Terry is also survived by his siblings, Brenda (Steve) Thabet, Patricia Marcum, Diane (Greg) Doss and his twin brother, Jerry (Iis) Marcum.
Terry was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church in Elkhart, Indiana. He loved God with all his heart, as well as his church family. He was a devoted, loving and caring husband, father, brother and friend, and he will be truly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.
We do not mourn his death, but rather, choose to celebrate his life. His favorite Bible verse was Matthew 11:28 -- "Come unto me all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest."
He is now resting in the presence of his Heavenly Father, and we celebrate the joy and that rest he is experiencing now.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Sept 1, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the McGann Hay, Granger Chapel, 13260 SR 23, enter off Cherry Rd. The funeral will be held Thursday at 11 a.m., at Cornerstone Baptist Church, in Elkhart, Ind. Burial will follow in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the church.