TERRY OLIVER GLANDON, 66 of Baisden, W.Va., died April 25 in Charleston Area Medical Center. Funeral service 1 p.m. May 1 at Full Gospel Church of God at Baisden. Burial will follow in Glandon Cemetery, Baisden. Visitation one hour prior to service. Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va., is assisting the family with arrangements.
