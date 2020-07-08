Essential reporting in volatile times.

THELMA CATHLEEN JUSTICE, 96, of Justice Addition, W.Va., widow of Curtis Justice, died July 7 in Logan (W.Va.) Regional Medical Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. July 9, Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.; burial in Justice Cemetery, Justice Addition. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. 