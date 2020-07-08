THELMA CATHLEEN JUSTICE, 96, of Justice Addition, W.Va., widow of Curtis Justice, died July 7 in Logan (W.Va.) Regional Medical Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. July 9, Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.; burial in Justice Cemetery, Justice Addition. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $2.99 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Latest News
- Williams, Elmores lead Herd That past Peoria All-Stars, 80-65, at TBT
- Want to teach a kid to fish? Here's how a pro does it
- Marshall football moving forward despite reported COVID-19 increases
- Utility disconnections set to resume as pandemic hardships continue
- $57 million of federal payments help WV’s June revenue finish in the black
- Marshall School of Medicine welcomes incoming residents, fellows virtually
- Powerball winner Jack Whittaker dies
- Seventy years ago, Korean War took heavy toll on West Virginia
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Man busts window at Kroger with a shovel, says it's to get police help
- Harts man behind bars after fighting police
- Woman found with heroin at Chapmanville Inn
- Logan's Chirico has brought back football glory to Paintsville
- Country artist Steve Earle explores WV mining and lifestyle on new album
- GROVER ANDREW GRIMMETT
- Cries for police reform hit locally as trial begins for black man hospitalized after police encounter
- Farley selected as BOE president, meeting times approved
- MARK PHILIP “PIC” PICCIRILLO
- Seventy years ago, Korean War took heavy toll on West Virginia
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.