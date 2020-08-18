Essential reporting in volatile times.

THELMA GAY HUNTER, 85, of City View, W.Va., widow of Truby Hunter, died Aug. 16 in Logan Regional Medical Center. She was pastor of Church Lord of Host and had The Spoken Word radio program. Private services will be Aug. 21 at Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.; burial following in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. There will be a walk-through visitation from noon to 2 p.m. Aug. 21 at the funeral home. Donations are suggested to the Church Lord of Host building fund, c/o 96 Manor Ridge Road, Logan, WV 25601. 