THELMA MARIE MURPHY, 91, formerly of Berrien Springs, died July 2, 2020, at West Woods of Bridgman. A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 2, at the Fairplain Seventh-day Adventist Church, Benton Harbor. Memories may be shared online at www.allredfuneralhome.com. Thelma was born October 18, 1928, in Kistler, W.Va., to Matthew and Belva Harris Turner. Before starting her nursing career, she was a colporteur for the Seventh-day Adventist Church. She earned her LPN degree and worked in private duty and hospital nursing. Survivors include two daughters, B. Marie Peters and Melanie (James) Guthrie; three sons, Linwood R., Terence E. (Hassanati), and William C. Murphy; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Thelma was the last surviving of her siblings. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jerry Murphy, whom she married in 1946 in Logan, W.Va.; son, Jerry L. Murphy; three sisters, Effie Jeanne Pollard, Mae Ruth Ghee and Eva Kent; two brothers, Robert L. and Levi Turner; a grandson; and a great-great-granddaughter. Thelma is now at peace, with no more suffering. She would want all of us to encourage each other, in love, looking forward to meeting again when Jesus comes in the clouds of glory.
