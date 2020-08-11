Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $8.99 for your first 3 months.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.

THELMA SPARKS JOHNSON MAYNARD, 92, of Madison, W.Va., formerly Chapmanville, W.Va., mother of Christine Browning of Fairmont, W.Va., and Donna Estep of Chapmanville, died Aug. 10. She worked in Logan County Circuit Court. Private graveside service is planned. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. 