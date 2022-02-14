THOMAS EDWARD RUNYON, son of the late Irene and Edward Runyon of Bias, W.Va., was born at home in Mingo County, W.Va., on December 2, 1941. He passed away at the age of 80, in the early morning hours of Sunday, February 13, 2022, at his home in Princeton, W.Va., surrounded by family, after years battling dementia.
Tom developed a love learning at an early age, and it continued his whole life. After graduating from Lenore High School in 1959, Tom found jobs in Chicago, Ill., and Richmond, Va. When he returned to West Virginia, he studied at Southern WV Community College and later attended Marshall University, studying Business and Social Studies. His Marshall University academic career was interrupted by the military draft and his Vietnam service from 1967 to 1970. Upon returning to the states, Sgt. Runyon was stationed at Ft. Rucker, Ala. He continued his education at Troy State University and graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Social Studies and Business in 1970. Tom furthered his education at Troy State University earning an M.A. in Social Studies in 1971. He loved school and one graduate degree was not enough for him, so he continued going to school after moving home to West Virginia. He earned a second M.A. in Guidance and Counseling as well as accruing many more hours in School Administration.
Tom continued his military service by serving in the National Guard and Army Reserves from 1971 to 1994.
Tom moved his family home to Princeton, W.Va., to live near his in-laws, the late Beatrice and Charles Bower, in 1971. He worked for Mercer County Schools as a History, Psychology and Economics teacher at Princeton Senior High School from 1971 to 2004, accruing 33 years of West Virginia teaching service.
Tom was a hard worker and continued working additional jobs during the summers, not just for the military, but for his community as well. He spent many years working for the Tax Assessor's office in Mercer County, and he enjoyed meeting people all over the county. He also loved working in his garden and was an active member of the Mercer County Tailgate Market. He met many wonderful friends there and really enjoyed meeting like-minded people interested in gardening. He would often come home smiling and happy, excited about a new recipe or new growing idea.
Tom was of the Baptist faith and was a member of The First Baptist Church of Princeton, W.Va. He loved fellowship and spending time with his church family. He knew the importance of taking his children to church and spending time studying the Bible.
Tom married the love of his life in 1967, Mrs. Charlene Beatrice Bower Runyon, and shared fifty-four wonderful years with her. In addition to his wife, Tom leaves behind four children, Melanie Hope and husband Byron, Katrina Runyon and husband William Anderson, Dr. Ryan Runyon and fiancée Missy Butler and Christine Raines, who has spent the last two years living with her parents taking care of him. He also leaves behind five beautiful grandchildren of whom he was particularly proud, Rebecca Farmer, Katie Hope McGrady, Rylan Runyon, Thomas Runyon and Charlotte Raines. Also left are his three sisters, Wanda Ooten, Jakie Workman and her husband Merl, and Sue Brinager and her husband Gene, all of Mingo County. Additionally, Tom leaves dozens of nieces, nephews and cousins, all of whom he was enormously proud.
Tom was preceded in death by his loving parents, Irene Napier Runyon and Edward Runyon, as well as by his brother, Dallas Runyon.
The Runyon family would like to give a special thank you to Compassus Inc. and all the hospice workers who have come into the home to help care for Tom. And extra special thanks to Mrs. Amy Mullins Gilley, who has served as his home health nurse these many months. Your care and consistency have been irreplaceable and are genuinely appreciated.
A celebration of Tom’s life will be held at Seaver Funeral Home, Princeton, W.Va., on Sunday, February 20, with visitation from 1 to 2 p.m. and services from 2 to 3 p.m. Condolences can be sent to Seaver Funeral Home, 1507 N. Walker St., Princeton, WV 24740.
Those who knew Tom knew how he loved plants, but he hated to see them die. The family respectfully asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in his name to the Alzheimer's Association WV Office, P.O. Box 18485, South Charleston, WV 25303, or the First Baptist Church of Princeton WV Building Fund, First Baptist Church of Princeton, 1116 Mercer St., Princeton, WV 24740.