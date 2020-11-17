Essential reporting in volatile times.

THOMAS EUGENE THOMPSON SR., 75, of Logan, W.Va., widower of Sandra Mae Thompson, died Nov. 15. Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Nov. 19, at Forest Lawn Cemetery at Pecks Mill, W.Va. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of the arrangements.