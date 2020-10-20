THOMAS MARK WOOD “WOODY”, 51, of South Point, Ohio, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020, at St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was born May 23, 1969, in Farmville, Va., a son of the late Charles Monroe Wood II and Doris Rebecca Hunt Wood. Mark’s childhood was spent moving around the country as a preacher’s son until the family settled in Logan, W.Va., where he graduated from Logan High School. In his youth, Mark developed a love of popular music and longed for a career in radio. After graduating from Marshall University and marrying the love of his life, he realized that dream and began his career in broadcasting. Mark was best known as the long-time host of “The Woody Show” on B97fm working for iHeart Media in Huntington, W.Va. More recently, he was thrilled to move his show to Kool Hits 105.7fm (WLGC) in Ashland, Ky. One only had to talk to Mark briefly to learn of his love for his alma mater. He was a true green-blooded Marshall University fan. He was also an avid collector of Cincinnati Reds memorabilia, bobbleheads and antique toys. Mark was the definition of a family man. He was fiercely devoted to his wife and sons, often regaling his radio audience with stories of his family and his dogs Lucy, Daisy and Bob the Good Dog. He was loved by many friends, coworkers and his radio audience. Mark grew up in the church as a faithful servant of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Most recently, he was a long-time member and deacon at Rome Church of Christ, where he had re-dedicated his life to Christ and where he baptized his two sons. His family finds strength and comfort knowing he is no longer in pain and is made whole in his heavenly reward. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his older brother, Christopher A. Wood. Survivors include his wife, Jennifer Ann Mahurin Wood; two sons, Andrew Thomas Wood and Nicholas Mark Wood, both of South Point, Ohio; one sister, Rebecca (Billy) Shreck of Crewe, Va.; one brother, Charles (Kendra) Wood of Marion, Ill.; one uncle, Steven Wood of Edinburg, Va.; nieces and nephews, Brandon, Kathryn, Zoe, Daniel, Isaac and Sam; and his dear friend and co-host, Jon “The Professor” Brannon. Drive-through visitation service will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020, from 10 a.m. to noon at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. A smaller funeral service for family members only will be held following the visitation. Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, is assisting the family. Condolences may be passed to the family during the drive-through visitation or expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.
