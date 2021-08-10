TIMOTHY P. WOLFORD, 55, of Accoville, W.Va., formerly of Majestic, Ky., brother of Darlene Wolford, Judy Hatfield, Christy Justice and Donna Blankenship Casey, all of Kentucky, died Aug. 3 at home. Funeral service at 2 p.m. Aug. 5 at Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.; visitation two hours before service. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.