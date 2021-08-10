Thank you for Reading.

TIMOTHY P. WOLFORD, 55, of Accoville, W.Va., formerly of Majestic, Ky., brother of Darlene Wolford, Judy Hatfield, Christy Justice and Donna Blankenship Casey, all of Kentucky, died Aug. 3 at home. Funeral service at 2 p.m. Aug. 5 at Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.; visitation two hours before service. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com

Tags

Recommended for you