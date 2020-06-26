Essential reporting in volatile times.

TODD J. CHAFIN, 59, of Cow Creek, W.Va., died June 22 at Cornerstone Hospital. Private graveside service 1 p.m. June 25 at Highland Memory Gardens. Collins Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. 