TONNIA MARIE BRAGG, 68, of Accoville, W.Va., widow of James Oliver Bragg Jr., died Sept. 24 in Pikeville Medical Center. She was a homemaker. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is assisting her family with arrangements. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com