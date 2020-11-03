TRACY CARLO HATCHER, 94, of Avon Park, Fla., died Oct. 30 in CAMC Memorial Division, Charleston. He retired from the railroad. At his request, there are no services. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
