Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

TRACY CARLO HATCHER, 94, of Avon Park, Fla., died Oct. 30 in CAMC Memorial Division, Charleston. He retired from the railroad. At his request, there are no services. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. 