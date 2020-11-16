Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

TRAVIS LEE CYRUS, 40, of Accoville, W.Va., son of Lynne Ellis of Accoville and Johnnie Cyrus of Tennessee, died Nov. 9. He was a coal miner. Funeral service 1 p.m. Nov. 16, Mount Olive Freewill Baptist Church; visitation two hours before service at church. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com