TRAVIS LEE CYRUS, 40, of Accoville, W.Va., son of Lynne Ellis of Accoville and Johnnie Cyrus of Tennessee, died Nov. 9. He was a coal miner. Funeral service 1 p.m. Nov. 16, Mount Olive Freewill Baptist Church; visitation two hours before service at church. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com
