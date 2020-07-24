Essential reporting in volatile times.

TROY DAVID STAPLETON, 37, of Cross Lanes, W.Va., son of Shelby Stapleton, died July 19 in Thomas Memorial Hospital, South Charleston, W.Va. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. 