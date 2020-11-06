TROY LEROY “RUDY” VARNEY, 72, of Varney, W.Va., father of Natashia White of Varney and Thirl Varney of Taylorville, W.Va., died Nov. 4 in Logan Regional Medical Center. Funeral service will be 9 a.m. Nov. 10, Pie (W.Va.) Church of God; burial in Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Institute, W.Va. Military rites at 12:45 p.m. at the cemetery. Visitation will be after 6 p.m. Nov. 9 at the church. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
