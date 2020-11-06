Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

TROY LEROY “RUDY” VARNEY, 72, of Varney, W.Va., father of Natashia White of Varney and Thirl Varney of Taylorville, W.Va., died Nov. 4 in Logan Regional Medical Center. Funeral service will be 9 a.m. Nov. 10, Pie (W.Va.) Church of God; burial in Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Institute, W.Va. Military rites at 12:45 p.m. at the cemetery. Visitation will be after 6 p.m. Nov. 9 at the church. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.