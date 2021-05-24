U. LLOYD WHITE, 81, of Elkhart, Ind., died Friday, May 21, 2021, in Elkhart Hospice House. He was born November 1, 1939, to the late Troy and Elva Collins White in Logan, West Virginia. Lloyd is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Thomas White. He is survived by his son, Reed White of Munster, Ind., and a daughter, Melissa White of Elkhart. Lloyd is also survived by a sister, Helen Drakos of Logan, W.Va.; and four grandchildren, Sarajade Potts, Jenna White, Danielle White and Natalie White. After moving to Elkhart in his early 20s, Lloyd became member of Central Christian Church in Elkhart where he continued to serve to this day. Lloyd earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from Goshen College. Lloyd loved to work and help people. He worked for more than 55 years as a nursing home administrator serving communities throughout the Midwest and Southeast. Lloyd's passion was serving others and spending time with his four granddaughters. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website. Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman Funeral Home, Elkhart, is in charge of arrangements.
