On Tuesday, March 9th, 2021, while visiting a dear friend in Beckley, W.Va., our wonderful and fabulous VALERIE LYNN LAWHUN was called home by her Heavenly Father, to be with her Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ.
Valerie, Val to many, was born October 12, 1953, in Logan, W.Va., and moved to Whitman, W.Va., when she was 4 years old, where she still resided. She will be deeply missed by many, but we shall rejoice in knowing that she has reached her Heavenly reward. She is preceded in death by her parents, William and Joyce Lawhun; her maternal grandparents, Matthew and Malissa Dameron; and her paternal grandparents, Wesley and Lola Lawhun.
Valerie attended The Church of the Nazarene in Logan, W.Va., and loved to share her beautiful gift, her amazing voice. No doubt she is singing in God's Heavenly Choir at this very moment! She was a 1971 graduate of Logan High School and 1972 graduate of the West Virginia Career College in Huntington, W.Va. She enjoyed the time she spent working for The Logan Banner and The Logan News. She went on to work for the state of West Virginia until retirement. She first started working for the WV Workers' Compensation Office. She went on to work at the Logan Job Service, helping people with finding work and oftentimes, furthering their education through work programs offered by the state. She had a special place in her heart for helping people. Anyone who ever met Valerie saw that she had great skin (she only used yellow Dial soap), she touched many hearts, was funny and had a vivacious personality. She had a heart of gold, a voice of an angel, but most of all, she loved her Heavenly Father and her Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ.
She is survived by her brother, Dennis (Robin) Lawhun; her niece, Denise (Bruce) Bray and their children Noah and Dylan Bray; her nephew, Dennis (Robin) Lawhun II and their children Chance, Kelsie, Kaylie and Cross Lawhun; her niece, Mariya (Jeff) Sherrin and their children Astrid and Kinzi; her dearest and beloved friend, Carl Reedy; her dear friends, Leah Salyers, Mark Blue, Connie Cline; her beloved godson, Matthew Cline; and a host of numerous beloved family members, the Damerons and the Lawhuns, and many friends.
A celebration of Valerie's wonderful and courageous life will be planned in the Summer.