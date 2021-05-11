VICTORIA BAYLESS, age 90, of Logan, W.Va., passed away Monday, May 10, 2021, with her family by her side. Born August 1, 1930, in Holden, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late Stephen and Katherine Drozell of Holden. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Kathryn Amburgey of Miami, Fla.; and siblings, Stanley Drozell of Cleveland, Ohio, Josephine Drozell of Holden, Joseph Drozell of Harwich, Mass., Alice Connolly of Salem, Mass., Helen Binko of Fredonia, N.Y., and Stephen Drozell Jr. of Holden. Victoria is survived by her children, Mrs. Jack (Karen) Huckeby of Chapmanville, George Bayless of Logan, Ronald Bayless Jr. of Logan and Mrs. Klaus (Kristy) Biber of Roswell, Ga. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Mrs. Edmund (Rachel) Capitano of Boca Raton, Fla., Katherine and Karaline Biber of Roswell, Ga. She is also survived by her great-grandchild, Kathryn Taylor Lee Capitano of Boca Raton, Fla. Victoria is survived by her nieces and nephews, Stephen and Victor Drozell of Massachusetts, Stanley and Denise Drozell of Ohio and Victoria Bourne of Montreal, Canada. Victoria had a special friend she loved like a daughter, Diane Hatfield of Charleston. Victoria was a stay-at-home mother and later an employee of the County Clerk’s office at the Logan County Courthouse for 27 years. She loved her church family at St. Mary’s Catholic Church at Holden and later at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Logan. Victoria also loved visiting her grandchildren and traveling with them. She was a 20-year breast cancer survivor. Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Friday, May 14, 2021, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church with the Father Yesu Goliath officiating. Victoria’s nephew, Stanley Martin Drozell, will assist with the service. Friends are welcome to pay their respects one hour prior to the funeral Mass at the church. Burial will take place immediately following Mass in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Condolence may be left for the family at www.honakerfuneralhome.org. Honaker Funeral Home of Logan has been entrusted with the arrangements.
