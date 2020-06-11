Essential reporting in volatile times.

VIRGINIA LOU JONES CAMPBELL EVANS, 90, of Dahlonega, Ga., formerly of Kistler, W.Va., widow of Leo Edward Evans, died June 9. She was a homemaker. Family graveside service 2 p.m. June 13, Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation from 10 a.m. to 1 pm. June 13, Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com