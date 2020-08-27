WARREN G. PACK JR., 69, of Amherstdale, W.Va., widower of Donna June Doss Pack, died Aug. 25 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. He worked in construction and for Doss Water Services, Man, W.Va. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Aug. 29, Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.; burial in Danville (W.Va.) Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
