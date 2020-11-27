WATT TACKETT, 100, of Grayson, Ky., passed away peacefully in his sleep November 24, 2020, in the VA Medical Center in Huntington, W.Va. He was born June 3, 1920, in Hitchens, Ky. He was the son of the late John and Carrie Tackett. Watt was preceded in death by his loving wife of 39 years, Alline Tackett (where they resided in Boone and Logan counties), his parents and 8 other siblings. Watt is survived by his children, Mike Sansone (Debbie), Roger Tackett (Rhonda), Sherry Hager (Mickey), Barry Tackett (LaDonna) and James Knight (Regina); grandchildren, Johnnie (Doris), Jerry Sansone, Greg Tackett, Ben Tackett (Tara), Brianna Roser (Brandon), Brittany Bacchus (Joel), Jared Hager (Brittany), Joseph Hager (Ashley), Jaine Meade (Kenny), Bryan Patton and Ashley Patton, along with 18 great-grandchildren; sister, Dora June Salina; and caregiver of 12 years, Alicia Morrison. Watt was in the US Army Air Corps in the 792 Automatic Weapons battalion for 21 months. He was in England, France, Belgium and Germany. He served in the Normandy Invasion at Utah Beach and the Battle of the Bulge. He was awarded WWII Victory Medal, Good Conduct Medal, American Theater Medal, Middle Eastern Tender Ribbon and 5 Bronze Service Stars. Watt’s passions included woodworking, beekeeping and gardening. He loved his music and could play the guitar, banjo and fiddle, which he was still doing even recently where he played at his own 100th birthday party. He said his greatest achievement was accepting the Lord Jesus Christ into his heart in 1975, and was recognized by his church for reading the Bible in its entirety numerous times. Celebration of his homecoming with the Lord took place at 11 a.m. Friday, November 27, at Danville Memorial Park, Indian Grave Road, Danville, W.Va., with a graveside service outdoors in respect of COVID-19, with Pastor John Barker and Pastor Dan Gates officiating. Military graveside rites were performed by Daniel Boone VFW Post 5578 of Madison, West Virginia. Handley Funeral Home of Danville, W.Va., is assisting the family. You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.