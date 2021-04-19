WELTHA JEAN ADAMS KIRK, 81, of Rolesville, N.C., passed away April 13, 2021. She was born in Harts, W.Va., on February 1, 1940, to the late Millard and Armilda Ramey Adams. Jean is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Lucian Tracy Kirk; her daughter, Vickie Lucas (Tom); her son, Brian Kirk (Patricia); five grandchildren, Traci Fala (Pete), Trent Lucas (Brandi), Shanai Kirk, Christopher Jones (Jill), Kimberly Bentley (Michael); and her eight great-grandchildren, Ollie, Roxy, Garrett, Soloman, Savannah, Cammie, Caleb and Ethan. Also surviving are her three sisters, Charlotte Smith (Ray), Darlene Godfrey and Lily Church; a special nephew, Steve Kirk; and numerous other nieces and nephews. Jean was baptized in 1962 and was very active in many churches through the years, most recently attending Hands of Hope where her nephew Steve pastors. Jean loved shopping, and the joys of her life were her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Services for Mrs. Kirk will be private. Arrangements are being handled by Lancaster Funeral and Cremation Services, 804 N. Bickett Blvd. Louisburg, NC 27549. Online condolences may be made to www.lancasterfcs.com.
