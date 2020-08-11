Essential reporting in volatile times.

WILLIAM DOUGLAS VERNATTER, 74 of Crooked Creek, W.Va., died August 8, 2020, in King’s Daughters Medical Center at Ashland, Ky. He was born September 30, 1945, at Logan, W.Va., to the late David and Beatrice McDonald Vernatter. Doug served in the United States Air Force from 1962 until 1966, where he was a jet engine mechanic. Doug loved the outdoors. He loved to hunt, fish and 4-wheel. He is survived by two sons, Steven Douglas Perry and William Dale Prichard; three sisters, Nina Sutphin, Mary Hollander and Linda Vernatter; brother, Teddy (Ruth) Vernatter; and a host of nieces and nephews. Graveside services with military rites will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Forest Lawn Cemetery at Pecks Mill with Pastor Orville Ellis officiating. Burial will follow the services. Online condolences may be left at www.jamesfh.com. Akers-James Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. 