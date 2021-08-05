WILLIAM ELDON WILLIAMSON, 80, of Logan, W.Va., husband of LaDonna Ann Socosky Williamson, died Aug. 1. He worked in piano tuning and repair. Celebration of Life 1 p.m. Aug. 9 at Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville, W.Va.; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 8 at the funeral home.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.