WILLIAM HENRY AKERS, 85, of Clothier, W.Va., passed away Friday, October 2, 2020. He was born April 26, 1935, and was a son of the late Willie Akers and Candise Carpenter Lucas. He was also preceded in death by sons, Ernie Akers and Mike Akers; grandson, Tyler Bender; and companion of 30 years Mary Wills. He was a retired coal miner from Omar Mining and a member of the UMWA. He is survived by son, Tim Akers of Clothier; daughter, Pam Bender of Clothier; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a host of family and friends. Service 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 6, at Handley Funeral Home in Danville with Ralph Caudill officiating. Burial in Pauley-Bias Cemetery, Spruce Laurel. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CDC guidelines will be observed, with mask and social distancing encouraged.
