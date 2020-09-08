Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

WILLIAM JOSEPH BROWNING, 49 of Verdunville, W.Va., husband of Kimberly Callaway, died Aug. 30 at home. He was a security officer at Logan Regional Medical Center. Celebration of life 6 p.m. Sept. 7 at Akers-James Funeral Home. Private memorial service for his family, close friends and co-workers at 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to The American Cancer Society, 250 Williams Street NW, Atlanta, GA 30303, or to Dignity Hospice & Home Health Services of Chapmanville, 557 Main St., Chapmanville, WV 25508. 

WILLIAM JOSEPH BROWNING, 49 of Verdunville, W.Va., husband of Kimberly Callaway, died Aug. 30 at home. 