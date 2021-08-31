WILLIAM KELLY WORKMAN Aug 31, 2021 17 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WILLIAM KELLY WORKMAN, 59, of Logan, W.Va., died Aug. 28. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 1 at Collins Funeral Home Chapel, Switzer, W.Va. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags W.va. William Kelly Workman Funeral Home Logan Chapel Collins Switzer Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Page A1 To view our latest e-Edition click the image at left. Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Tweets by theloganbanner Stocks Market Data by TradingView