WILLIAM PAUL SLAZO, 84, of Turtle Creek, W.Va., husband of Ruby Slazo, died May 29 at Hillcrest Nursing Home. He was a retired coal miner. Graveside service 2 p.m. June 1 at Pauley Cemetery. Handley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. 