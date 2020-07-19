Essential reporting in volatile times.

WILLIAM W. RAYBURN, of Lexington, Ky., widower of Weltha Rayburn, died July 17. Funeral service 11 a.m. July 23 at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary; burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Visitation 6-8 p.m. July 22 at the funeral home. www.hensonandkitchen.com